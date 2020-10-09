Giving Control To God

I had to make you uncomfortable; otherwise, you would’ve never moved. I would say God has said those words to me more than once in my life. I don’t want to change, I want things to stay the same, and I tend to hold onto something in my life until God makes me so uncomfortable that it physically and mentally makes me sick enough that letting go is the only way to be sane.



God Could See Things I Couldn’t See

Since Feb. I invested lots of my time and energy trying to make an extra radio job happen; I spent hours speaking to people about this job. There were lots of hours talking, planning, and phone calls! Seven months later, and they went with someone else. I was very frustrated because I was sure that it was for me. After all, they told me so. God could see things I couldn’t, and I believe he guided my life into a direction of me not getting that extra job for reasons I can’t understand. I have learned to trust God, even in the disappointments.

I cried out to God and questioned his blessings, even in the disappointments, they are God’s blessings even when the answer is No!

I have done this with jobs, money, people, belongings, family, and friends. I am a loyal person to a fault. I want loyalty in my life and want the people I allow in my life to want that. I have to Let Go and Let God! I have learned not to have a strong grip on the outcome of things and allow God to let it happen if it’s meant for me!

Learning To Trust God

Trust God that what is for me will be mine, even if I let it go! Maybe it’s just for a season for me to change and be different. Then and only then will the things I held onto for so long be mine? Maybe not? Either way, I have stopped myself from hanging on until I am dragging myself along, begging for something. I will not beg anymore!

I am settling into the knowledge that if it’s meant for me, it will be mine even If I let it go and remain calm during that process. God will make a way with whatever is meant to be, and sometimes he makes you uncomfortable to move you into where he wants you.

What area of life do you drag yourself along with? What area do you hang on so tightly that you don’t allow God to work? If you do this, know you are not the only person. I think it’s a human thing to want something and desire that one thing, but you can’t let it rule your thoughts and mind so much that you put it ahead of God and his knowledge.

“For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways,” declares the LORD. “As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts.”

Isaiah 55

I have this posted in my car, my kitchen, my bedroom to remind me to stop trying to control the outcome and let God work in the ways I can’t possibly understand.

I have attempted to allow God to help me be the person he has designed me to be and not to be so crazy in my thinking that I know what’s best for me to get to my purpose in life because I don’t.

Don’t believe the lie that you don’t have what it takes, are less than, or not deserving. God designed you for your purpose, and He has more for you to do and accomplish. (Ephesians 2:10)

Spirit and things of a spiritual nature do not work on your schedule. You are in the process of spiritual unfolding. You cannot watch the clock or the calendar. You must watch your heart, know the truth, and be patient with your unfolding process. I love this quote! It reminds me every single time I read it to be calm and trust God!