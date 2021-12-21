A Star Signals Hope 🌟

As you pause to read this, the full-on, no holding back, hustle and bustle of Christmas is upon us. Family, friends, eating, parties, presents, car rides, plane trips, cooking, baking, more eating, stockings, endless dishes in the sink, candlelight service at church, kids up at 3:30 AM, “Did we get batteries?”, Christmas wrapping everywhere… all of it. Talk about exhausting!

At STAR 99.1, we hope that in the midst of all of the above, you can find a minute or 2 to find quiet. To pause and to remember. To think back to the night when Jesus came and changed our lives forever.

All throughout God’s word, stars represent hope. God gave hope to Abraham with the promise that his family would be as numerous as the stars in the sky. In Psalms, David saw the stars as reminders of God’s care for all people.

The bright star in the night sky when Jesus was born— that star represented the hope that all humankind longed for. That star represented the arrival of the One who would take on the sin of the world. The trip from the East the Magi made, following the star to where Jesus was, had to be a long and difficult one. They undoubtedly faced unexpected challenges and surprising situations (I mean, what road trip doesn’t have a few twists and turns), which likely caused them to question, “Is this for real? Should we turn back and go home?”. Yet, the star signaled hope… as if through it, God was saying, “Keep following, and you’ll find me.”

Perhaps the last two years have caused you to question a lot of what you once thought to be true, not unlike the Magi’s transcontinental journey to worship the young Jesus. In the throes of COVID, a strife-filled political season, and tropical storm Ida (not to mention your own personal challenges), it is only natural to wonder, God, are you still there? Are you seeing what’s going on here?

Sometime in the middle of the Christmas craze this year, let us pause and find a star – in the sky or on your Christmas tree. That star is His reminder to you, and to me, that He sees us. He knows the burdens we are bearing in our hearts (which somehow get heavier at Christmas). There is Hope found in Him. Those stars are God saying to us, “Keep following, and you’ll find me.”

On behalf of the staff and families of the entire STAR 99.1 Team, Merry Christmas.

Matthew 2:2 NIV — “Where is the one who has been born king of the Jews? We saw his star when it rose and have come to worship him.”

Matt Stockman

Brand Director

STAR 99.1