Bible Verses About Money: Learning To Trust God

Money is a big deal to God.

There are more than 2,000 Bible verses about money.

5 Things We’re Told About Money

Do Not Love Money

Don’t love money; be satisfied with what you have. For God has said, “I will never fail you.

I will never abandon you.” Hebrews 13:5

Choose God Over Money

No one can serve two masters. For you will hate one and love the other; you will be devoted to one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and be enslaved to money. Matthew 6:24

Be Generous With Money

Remember this: Whoever sows sparingly will reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will reap generously. Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver. 2 Corinthians 9:6-7

Trust God, Not Money

And if God cares so wonderfully for wildflowers that are here today and thrown into the fire tomorrow, he will certainly care for you. Why do you have so little faith? Matthew 6:30

Plan and Save

Divide your portion to seven, or even to eight, for you do not know what misfortune may occur on the earth. Ecclesiastes 11:2

Use It – Don’t Let It Use You

The overall key is not to make an idol out of money.

Tell me if you have ever believed one of these two beliefs:

Because the love of money is the root of evil, the more money you have, the less righteous you are.

OR

God wants Christians to be prosperous, so if you aren’t, you don’t have enough faith.

Neither of those are true.

Here’s what is true:

God is sovereign. He gives some people more. And some people less. If you feel like you’re in the less camp, consider the whole world and all the Christians. If you’re in America, you’re in the more category. I don’t know why. That’s His to worry about, not for me. I can only concern myself with what God has given me, and using it in the best way possible to grow the Kingdom.

Terese Main

Sunday Afternoon Host, STAR 93.3

