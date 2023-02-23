This Is The Beautiful Verse That God Revealed To Sherri For 2023

There’s an age old debate on how late is too late to say “Happy New Year.” I have a hard and fast January 31st rule that I am now going to break for the purpose of this devotional.

Why?

Because I have a wonderful scripture that I believe we all can apply when thinking about all the opportunities a new year may present.

I actually sent this scripture to my friends and family on December 31st.

I had been fasting and praying, asking God for direction in the new year. I remember that time very specifically because, honestly, I “felt” very little during this time that I set aside to seek guidance. I received no specific direction or leading. I wrote a few things down to pray for, but even that was just to give myself some focus. It wasn’t a particularly powerful time of revelation.

Then, on the last day of the year, a scripture came up on my Bible app and I thought: THAT’S IT!

The scripture is Psalm 143:8:

“Cause me to hear thy lovingkindness in the morning; for in thee do I trust: cause me to know the way wherein I should walk; for I lift up my soul unto thee.”

When I read it, I remember how it hit me in my heart. I felt like if I had the truth of this verse for the new year, I really didn’t need much else. Also, I realized I wanted it for, not just myself, but also for my family and my friends, too.

Brant and I consider you all friends. So as I share this with you, please know that it is my earnest prayer that God grant you this as well:

1. To hear, EVERY MORNING, God telling you He loves you and has plans to show you kindness throughout the day.

2. To have Him give you assurance, EVERY DAY, the way you should walk. (Not just the path to take but your conduct and character on that path.)

3. For your trust to be in Him alone. He’s earned it!

4. For you to daily lift up your soul (mind, will, emotions, intellect, and imagination) to Him as this is the part of us that has the potential to do the most damage.

That’s it. I think every single prayer can be wrapped up in this. So today and everyday, I pray it for us.

I love you! Happy New Year!!

Sherri Lynn

Morning Show Host, STAR 93.3

