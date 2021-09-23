Cast Your Burdens On Your Father

How do we react when we feel overwhelmed by problems? How do we respond when we feel discouraged or hopeless?

The past few weeks were especially tough on my family and yours. We all have the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Tropical Storm Ida, COVID-19, Afghanistan, and countless other things on our minds. This was amplified by seeing our 15-year-old daughter crying in the passenger seat of my truck. She’s had significant school, friend and athletic anxiety thrust back onto her recently as she entered her sophomore year of high school. As I tried to console her sobbing, I calmed her down, and we separated and discussed her worries one by one. Mainly, I wanted to remind her that she can come to me with anything…she can lay all her burdens on me, and as her father, I will ALWAYS be there for her. I also reminded her that everyone experiences anxiety, and this is part of life. However, it usually eases once the triggering event is over. I then asked her these questions…

How will you feel about this in a week?

How will you feel about this in a month?

How will you feel about this in a year?

How will you feel about this in 5 years?

I’m far from an expert on how to handle these things, but I think separating the worries and my series of questions eased her anxiety! That’s when I reminded her that my father God will handle all of her (and your) burdens for eternity.

Today, your burdens may seem too heavy to face. You may have physical or financial needs. You may be worried or afraid and may even have trouble sleeping. You may feel frustrated or confused. You may feel there isn’t any hope. You may not have any idea what to do.

No matter your circumstances, if you truly trust in the Lord, you will be solid as a rock. There is hope. The Bible says, “He shall sustain you; He shall never permit the righteous to be moved.” You don’t need to fear, worry, or be anxious. Cast on the Lord every burden you face. Trust in Him. Place your hope in Him. Remember, He cares for you.

Blessings,

Chad Mitchell



Psalm 55:22 “ Cast your burden on the LORD, and He shall sustain you; He shall never permit the righteous to be moved.”