You Can’t Defeat Your Demons If You’re Enjoying Their Company!

At Star 93.3, we’re on the journey through your day – and through all of life – with you!



Each weekday afternoon from 3 to 7, I share small nuggets that I call “one truth”, which are pearls of wisdom that are speaking to me, and I hope they speak to you, too.

Here’s “one truth” I shared recently… “It is beyond important to cut loose the demons in your life that are holding you back. You can’t defeat your demons if you’re still enjoying their company! Ya gotta shake off the things that are holding you back.”

If we want to grow, it’s time to prune! Are there people in your life that shouldn’t be? Are you doing things you shouldn’t? Your demons are yours to keep or set free. Let’s do it together. This is a judgment-free zone. I am not perfect. We’re all trying to be better. We’re all trying to move ahead – and we do that in this community here at Star 93.3. If you’d like to share your “one truth” with me, I’d love it! And, I might just use it on the show. Email me at: chad@star933.com.