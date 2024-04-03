You Need To Believe That God Has The Power To Heal Your Pain

Life is chaotic with an almost 2 year old! In the span of just an hour, Noah had gotten multiple boo-boos.

He pinched his finger in his toy car and, crying, came over to me saying “mama helppppppp” so I kissed his finger. The crying immediately stopped and he went back to playing.

But while chasing the dogs, he forgot to look where he was going so he tripped over one of his blocks. Crying again, he ran over to me saying “mama help!!” So I kissed his knee. And the crying immediately stopped.

A little while later, he was practicing his somersaults but he didn’t plan out his landing of course, so he bonked his head on the TV stand. And crying, he came running over to me and yes, you guessed it – he wanted me to kiss his boo-boo.

Every single time Noah gets hurt, he comes running to mama asking for me to kiss his boo-boo. And every single time, the kiss is enough to make the pain disappear. He fully believes that there’s healing in mama kisses.

So how about you let God kiss your boo-boos?

Let God kiss the bitter hurts, the angry hurts, the sad hurts. Let God mend up the rejection wounds, the grief wounds, the battle wounds. Is God not an actual healer? Does God not have infinitely more power than a mama?

Have you prayed and you still feel that pain from that bump? Keep asking God to help you believe that he has the power to heal it.

Let God kiss your adult sized boo-boo today and BELIEVE that He has the power to heal it. He is faithful to heal our wounds – Psalm 147:3 says so, “He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.”

How about Psalms 107:19-21: “Then they cried to the Lord in their trouble, and He saved them from their distress. He sent out his word and healed them; He rescued them from the grave. Let them give thanks to the Lord for His unfailing love and His wonderful deeds for mankind.”

We have a God who cares about us and wants us to feel whole again. So let Him do what only He can do. And then, go back to playing, tear-free.

