Maybe you’ve wondered this, too: Why does God need us to “praise him” all the time?

I mean, is he on an ego trip? Why would he create humans just so they could tell him how great He is, how awesome he is, etc.?

Psalm 96 is typical. The writer tells us to “Sing to the LORD a new song; sing to the LORD, all the earth. Sing to the LORD, praise his name, proclaim his salvation day after day.”

Every day? He wants a new song about him over and over?

He needs us to do this…?

Well, no, actually. he doesn’t. The God of the Bible is in “need” of nothing. He is not worried. He is not insecure. He is complete.

So why are we told to praise him all the time? We are to do it because it’s good for us.

It calms us down. It aligns our minds are hearts with the truth. It reminds us of his nature, his power, his faithfulness. He alone is worthy of this, because he, alone, is our creator and sustainer.

We humans are anxious little things, and he knows it. He wants us to be like the flowers of the field, or the birds of the air, who don’t worry about tomorrow or next week or next year. We can do this when we practice reminding ourselves of how he provides, how he loves, how he’s always been there and how his kingdom will never, ever pass way.

Praise the Lord. Remind yourself that he is ultimately in control, and he’s not anxious. It’s a healthier way to live.

God told us to do it for the same reason for the same reason he tells us anything.

Because he loves us.

Brant Hansen

Morning Show Host, STAR 93.3

