It’s Important To Remember That This Never Happens To God

When I was in college I had a double major – Broadcast Journalism and Psychology. I remember how often something would happen in the world and it would become a “breaking news” or “newsflash” situation.

And when something like that happens, everyone has to jump in and hurry, hurry, hurry to get the story out. That’s just the reporters. The people involved in the story are scrambling too! EMTs responding, police officers, government officials, etc. It’s a surprise and they have to figure out how they need to respond in real time.

When I was 22, I felt like my life was crumbling around me. I had called off an engagement to my longtime boyfriend (7 years) who I loved so dearly but we just weren’t it for each other. I didn’t know who I was anymore. All the plans I had made were now null and void. I often felt myself spiraling down this hole of anxiety and fear. And one day, I was watching the news and “newsflash” came across the screen and it hit me.

God never has a “newsflash” moment.

There are no surprises for God.

He is never shocked or taken off guard by something that happens in your life.

God knew that it would come to this and it’s okay – He has a plan.

Once I realized that, things felt lighter. The God who created Heaven and Earth, every single atom, knows my past, present and future: He loves me and He wants good things for me. So I can trust that He has a plan. And I hope you can too.

This situation might look scary, chaotic, totally overwhelming but it isn’t a surprise to God. And actually it’s part of the path that brings you to the place you need to be and part of the journey that builds you into the person you were made to be.

In the moment, it’s really hard to make your mind focus on that fact though, I totally get that. But when things start spiraling, take captive those thoughts and repeat this fact to yourself, “THIS IS NOT A SURPRISE TO GOD.” He’s got this and He’s got you in His strong, capable, faithful and loving hands.

But the Lord’s plans stand firm forever; his intentions can never be shaken. Psalm 33:11

Kristen James

Midday Show Host, STAR 93.3

