Unlock the Potential of a Peace-Filled Life With God

The other day on my show, I was reflecting on a timeless lesson from my Grandpa, something he shared with me a long time ago. He used to say that we don’t really grow amidst praises and accolades; it’s during tough times that our true growth occurs. And often, these tough times find us when we’re all alone. It’s inside those hardships that we truly learn and mature.

During these seasons of trial, the silence can feel overwhelming. Our minds can become a breeding ground for endless questioning and speculation. But often, these questions lead to dead ends, and the range of emotions we experience can be paralyzing.

In such moments, it’s crucial to shift our focus to God and remind ourselves of His constant presence. We need to turn to prayer and cling to the promises we find in His Word. Instead of letting our minds dwell on negativity, we should engage in worship and praise, allowing God’s truth to anchor us.

When we intentionally fix our gaze on God, our perspectives shift, and our attitudes change. Through praising and worshiping Him, our anxieties and doubts dissipate. We find ourselves unaffected by circumstances or the lack of recognition. Instead, we derive purpose and strength from serving Him faithfully.

So today, immerse yourself in God’s Word. Seek Him earnestly. Lift up praises to His name. Make Him the center of your focus, knowing with certainty that He is always by your side. Allow His presence to flood your soul and bring you peace beyond understanding.

Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful. Let the message of Christ dwell among you richly as you teach and admonish one another with all wisdom through psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit, singing to God with gratitude in your hearts. Colossians 3:15-16

Chad Mitchell

Afternoon Show Host, STAR

