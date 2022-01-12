Time to Step Out

Is it too late to wish you a Happy New Year? I say no. HAPPY NEW YEAR!

At the end of 2021, my family and I tried something together for the first time. We went snowmobiling. I’ll admit it…I was anxious about the whole thing. Being injury prone, getting hurt was the very first thing that entered my mind. Will this adventure end in the emergency room? It definitely did not. Will I be cold? No. I had the right gear. Did we have a great time and create lasting family memories? YES! It was a great example of getting out of my comfort zone.

In 2022, one of my aims is to get out of my comfort zone more often for God. I think we all know what God has called each of us to do, but it seems always easier to shy away from whatever we feel comfortable with. What happens if I step out and mess up? That would be so embarrassing, I’d think to myself. I’m sure I’m not the only one who has felt that way.

Why is stepping out of your comfort zone important?

Things have always held me back from stepping out of my comfort zone. I was worried that I’d fail, mess up, and embarrass myself. Stepping out of our comfort zone, however, to do something for Jesus, is a great chance for God to work through and in us. Even though it’s not always easy to step out, from time to time, we need to be spiritually stretched. I know this can feel daunting and nerve–wracking, but God will ALWAYS get us through what he’s called us to do.

So how can we step out of our comfort zone?

1. Pray. Ask God to help you overcome the challenges you may face. Whatever is holding you back, let it go and give it to God. He will help you through!

2. Tell someone. Having an accountability partner really helps. They can challenge you and push you to do things that scare you.

3. Remember, it’s a journey. Stepping out of your comfort zone is gradual.

Growing isn’t always the easiest thing. However, we are blessed enough to belong to a God who will never leave us or forsake us when things get tough. He will always be there to guide us. Through stepping out, we get to know God more and grow closer to Him. For me, that makes it so much more worthwhile!

P.S. If you want to hear about me falling off of the snowmobile— Yes. That definitely did happen! Thank God I was wearing a helmet. I’d be happy to tell you the story. Just send me a message on my new Facebook group by clicking here.

Chad Mitchell

Afternoon Show Host

STAR 93.3