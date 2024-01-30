How Your Life Can Be A Powerful Testimony For The Gospel

Have you been questioned because of your faith?

Have you met those that reject the Gospel and cast doubt on God’s Word?

Have you been viewed as foolish for believing in God?

Engaging in such situations can be tough. Peter suggests that our righteous actions can effectively silence ignorance. As people observe our daily lives and choices, our transformed existence becomes a powerful testament to the Gospel’s truth.

This principle goes beyond what we believe—it’s about living out biblical principles every day. It’s a commitment to doing what’s right in every circumstance, actively showcasing our faith through actions, not just words.

Let’s face it, all of our lives as STAR family members are challenging and complex from time to time. Seeking divine guidance through prayer is crucial! Prioritize God’s Kingdom, approach interactions with humility and a servant’s heart.

Amid life’s challenges, be a faithful, positive example—illustrate that Jesus brings genuine transformation. Let your existence be a lasting testament to the undeniable truth of the Gospel’s profound impact on believers’ lives.

It is God’s will that your honorable lives should silence those ignorant people who make foolish accusations against you. – 1 Peter 2:15

Prayer: Lord, lead me in the ways of righteousness, that I might receive your many blessings and demonstrate your goodness to others.

Chad Mitchell

Afternoon Show Host, STAR 93.3

SHARE THIS POST WITH YOUR FRIENDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA!