You Need To Use Your Words To Heal, Not Wound

As many of you know, my wife and I have a teenage daughter. She is a wonderful girl, yet raising her can sometimes be challenging.

Those who have/had teenagers can attest to how their moods can change in a flash and how that moodiness can ripple through a family. It’s easy to let a scowl, tone of voice, or harsh word bring everyone in the house down. Over time, her mother and I had gotten to a place where we were dishing it out as much as she was. We were all taking our words and each other for granted.

As a family, we have been working very hard on being more positive and uplifting with the words we use to communicate with one another. It doesn’t happen overnight, but we’ve all made it a priority to be mindful of. This change needs to happen everywhere, not just in our home.

People followed Jesus because His words were powerful. He had no ulterior motives. People followed Him and listened to Him. What power these words must have had! Men and women waited for each nugget of truth, almost holding their breath to take in what He said. As Jesus spoke, people tried to “catch” His words as they “fell,” almost afraid that if they relaxed their attentiveness, they might miss something.

Today, we still can sit in the presence of Jesus. We can still spend time in His Word. His Word “is alive and active, sharper than any double-edged sword” (Hebrews 4:12). But to get the full measure of this Word, we need to listen carefully.

God wants to reveal the depths of His Word to you.

You need to be freed from clichés and ulterior motives. Read and think about the Word. Pray about it. Ask God to speak to you through His Word. It is powerful, alive, and active. It will transform your life in ways you cannot imagine.

In fact, I shared “One Truth” that’s pretty close to this very thing on my show recently. Today will never come again, so, be a blessing today and be a friend. Encourage someone! Take time to care – and let your words heal – and not wound!

Chad Mitchell

Afternoon Show Host, STAR 93.3

SHARE THIS POST WITH YOUR FRIENDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA!