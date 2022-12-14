The True Christmas Miracle That Gives Us Hope For Eternity

These are the 3 headlines that appeared after a quick Google search on Christmas miracle:

‘Christmas miracle’: DNA test reunites woman with family 51 years after kidnapping.”

“Can the Kansas City Council pull off a Christmas miracle and crack down on Airbnbs?“

“Christmas miracle? I’d hold off on that” — Bulls.com writer Sam Smith on Lonzo Ball’s return date.

I will let you decide which one of these, if any, are true Christmas miracles.

As a society, we long for the miraculous, heartfelt, life-changing stories found every week on the Hallmark Channel. (This explains why my tough-minded, truck driving brother-in-law turns into a Christmas mess each December!) But the truth is, life is often hard, and at times, complex, messy, and seemingly hopeless.

So, where is Jesus? Didn’t He come to make my life full and abundant!?

This is the part where I am supposed to write and tell you that everything this December will end just like your favorite Hallmark movie. By the time your celebration ends, there will be smiles, hugs, childlike joy, and an abundance of love for everyone! Believe me, I hope and pray that you experience all of this and more.

But the reality for most of us will be far less than the Hallmark movie makers promised.

In spite of that, there’s one Christmas miracle that is true and that gives us hope for all eternity:

Two very young people, Mary and Joseph, found their way to Bethlehem from Nazareth. They were engaged, and yet she was with child. It was a long hard trip (approximately 70 miles), and progress was slow. Mary’s baby was due any day at this point.

Unlike the many hotels of today, they had problems finding somewhere to stay. Every bed was filled because of the census being taken that year, and all that was left was a room with animals in it. So, in that place where the animals slept, Mary gave birth to Jesus, the Son of God.

The great news is that this Christmas miracle is true! A young virgin girl gives birth to a baby boy, conceived by the Holy Spirit. This same baby, Jesus, was sent from Heaven to save us from our sins through His life, death, and resurrection. It is truly a miracle that God would love you and me so much that He would send His Son into the world to give His life for all of us.

If you haven’t already, you can experience this Christmas miracle of salvation by simply opening your heart to Him. Paul, the apostle, writes in the book of Romans, “If you confess with your mouth, “Jesus is Lord,” and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you confess and are saved.” (Romans 10:9-10 ESV)

Please tell someone today of your decision to follow Him, and may you have a very Merry Christmas!

Dick Whitworth

Director of Operations, STAR 93.3

