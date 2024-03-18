An Ancient Prayer That Still Has Incredible Power

Over 800 years ago, Christians just like us were eager to deepen their connection with God. So, they crafted the Sarum Primer. It turned out to be a precious resource for prayer and worship. I believe that these simple expressions of faith continue to resonate with us today.

One of my favorite prayers from this primer pleaded for God’s presence in every facet of life. They begged Him to inhabit their minds, thoughts, mold their speech, and dwell in their hearts and souls—embracing their emotions and feelings. It was an acknowledgment of their need to surrender completely to God, seeking His assistance in all endeavors.

It went like this:

God be in my head,

And in my understanding;

God be in my eyes

And in my looking;

God be in my mouth

And in my speaking;

God be in my heart

And in my thinking;

God be at my end,

And at my departing.

Likewise, this prayer holds relevance for all of us still in 2024. What challenges will face you today? What obstacles will you encounter? What conflicts might arise?

This prayer serves as a gentle nudge to commit your entire life to God—not just certain aspects, but every single detail. Seek Him in all things, trusting in His presence and guidance in every situation you face.

Dedicate all days, every action and every word to God. Surrender every thought, dedicating your time and resources to Him. Humbly seek His wisdom while trusting in His faithfulness. Remain mindful of His constant presence, knowing that He walks with you through every moment.

Chad Mitchell

Morning Show Host, STAR 93.3

SHARE THIS POST WITH YOUR FRIENDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA!