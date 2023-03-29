From ‘Realist’ to Forever Optimist: Embracing a New Mindset With God

I don’t know who needs to hear this but – STOP SIDING WITH THE DEVIL.

You most likely wouldn’t label yourself as a “pessimist” or as “negative.” But maybe you’re a “realist”. That means you see the reality of the situation or you are “grounded.”

Take a journey with me for a second here – I think life with Jesus means we get the luxury of being a forever optimist. I love to assume the best possible outcome, mostly because I trust that God will come through for me. But when circumstances look bleak, it’s much harder to see the best case scenario.

Sometimes, agreeing with the devil looks like agreeing with the “facts.”

The truth is that God doesn’t work by “facts.” He doesn’t care what your doctor said. He doesn’t care what the test results say. He doesn’t care that the paperwork says “irreconcilable differences.” He doesn’t care that the total in the bank account is less than the bill amount due. Of course He cares about US and He loves us so immensely. But He doesn’t care what the “facts” say.

That’s because He is the TRUTH.

In John 14:6, Jesus says “I am the way, the truth and the life.”

His truth looks so different from our “facts.” And when it seems like He couldn’t possibly make it all work out – that’s when He completely shocks us because His ways aren’t our ways.

Just like it says in Isaiah 55:9 “For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are My ways higher than your ways and My thoughts than your thoughts.”

So let’s stop agreeing with the devil and start agreeing with God. And please share your testimony of how God has come through for you so others can be encouraged too!

Kristen James

Midday Show Host, STAR 93.3

