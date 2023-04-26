Here’s The Reason Why We Still Need God At The Mountaintop

Being human is so weird. I also understand that’s a weird thing to say, ha! But so many things in life feel bittersweet to us and it’s such an interesting feeling. My son, Noah turned one this month, and I’ve found myself simultaneously celebrating and mourning every milestone since he was born.

I love seeing him excel and grow but I also feel so sad with each new step of independence he takes because he seems to need me less. Before he could roll, he needed me to bring him to his toys. Now he just crawls to where he wants to go. Before he could chew, he needed me to give him milk. Now he can chow down on spaghetti and meatballs like he was born in Italy! And I know there will be a time when he can walk without holding my hands, read without me saying the words, drive without me strapping him into a car seat in the backseat.



But then I realized, as he overcomes one obstacle, different kinds emerge. Even though he won’t always need me to rock him to sleep, he might need me to help with his math homework, or a job interview, or house hunting, or girlfriend advice. As he gets older, he’ll need me in different ways and for different seasons.

And I started wondering if God ever feels like I do.

We need God in every season

When we’re in valley seasons, we depend on God to get us through them. We NEED Him to rescue us. We NEED Him to show us the way out. And He’s faithful to pick us up and put us where we want to be. And we celebrate.

We spend those times of need close to God. We’re in our bibles, we’re going to classes, we’re praying nonstop. But when we get over that obstacle, sometimes we lose that closeness we had in the trying time.

At the mountaintop we still need God. We just need Him in a different way. We need to thank Him for His faithfulness. We need to be grateful for His favor. We need to seek Him for His wisdom in finding our purpose and next steps.

Draw near to God, even at the mountaintop

We have to be mindful not to pull away just because we’ve discovered some new independence. Just like kids need their parents in different ways as they grow up.

James 4:8 says, “draw near to God and He will draw near to you. ” So my challenge for us is to make sure our goal is to get closer to God every single day – no matter the circumstances.

