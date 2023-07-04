God’s Love Changes Things: 9 Bible Verses About God’s Love

Jesus loves you. How simple and profound is this statement? There is so much we could learn about our God in scripture that impacts our daily lives. So many topics that are important like peace, forgiveness, wisdom, faithfulness, justice and so many more. So why focus on love? Perhaps it’s because scripture tells us that God IS love.

In over 30 years of walking with Jesus, I have found that so many people struggle with receiving God’s love. I know I did. I thought I had to “clean up” my mess so that God would love me. That couldn’t be further from the truth.

In scripture we learn:

But, God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us. Romans 5:8

That truth sank deep into my heart and it changed my trajectory. I’ve never looked back because God’s love changed me. I have a sign in my living room, next to the front door that reads: Love is Spoken Here.

I’ve heard people try to rush through studies on God’s love because they want to get to the “important” stuff. What if God’s love is actually foundational and nothing else will truly make sense if we don’t first understand it from God’s perspective?

Consider these words from 1 Corinthians 13:1-3

If I speak in tongues of men or of angels, but do not have love, I am on a resounding gong or a clanging cymbal. If I have a faith that can move mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing. If I give all I possess to the poor and give over my body to hardship that I may boast, but do not have love, I gain nothing. 1 Corinthians 13:1-3

Wow! These are strong warnings. Who among us wants to sound like a gong, be nothing or gain nothing? So, how do we get this love thing right?

Let’s seek God and ask him for understanding. Let’s quiet our thoughts and listen to the wisdom found in the scriptures. Let’s ask God to help us change as we read them and put them into practice because as we operate in love, it will change our lives, our communities, and our world.

Spend intentional time observing how Jesus loved and learning from his example. We won’t always get it right, but let’s never stop learning more about God’s love and how we might represent it to a world that is dying for it.

Bible Verses About God’s Love

And so we know and rely on the love God has for us. God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in them. 1 John 4:16

My command is this: Love each another as I have loved you. John 15:12

No one has ever seen God, but if we love one another. God lives in us, and his love is made complete in us. 1 John 4:12

By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another. John 13:35

We love because He first loved us. 1 John 4:19

Let all that you do, be done in love. 1 Corinthians 16:14

For God so loved the world, that he gave his only son that whoever believes in him will not die, but have everlasting life. John 3:16

Claudia Guardado-Wittel

Director of Philanthropy & Advancement, STAR 93.3

