God’s Plans Are for Me

I have a restless spirit – I have learned that about myself.

I have a personality where I want what I want, and when I want it. I speak about this on-air all the time. Though I say I trust God, if that were true, my spirit would not be restless!

Over the weekend, I reached out to GOD so much and asked Him to help me grow, learn and move past my restless nature and to learn to relax in the moments of my life that I want to rush quickly through. I spent lots of time alone with God, really crying out to Him to give me peace in this area. I want to learn to be happy when God protects me from what isn’t meant to be mine instead of acting like a spoiled child who is upset for weeks over a door closed on me.

Asking God’s will for my life, and in every area, is really learning to let go and trust Him.

I have learned in my Christian walk that every situation is a chance for me to change, grow, and hopefully better prepare myself for the purpose God has for me on earth. The lessons sometimes last months or years and sometimes days, but asking God’s will for my life, and in every area, is really learning to let go and trust Him. To sit back and allow people, circumstances, jobs, money to come and go as God allows, and to know that when I ask Him to help me, He already is… even when I can’t see it or feel it. I am learning to wake up feeling excited about what God is going to put on my path for the day. I also Thank God in advance for making the day perfectly designed for me by his perfect plans, people, and circumstances. After all, having Trust in God means relaxing in him and all things!