It’s Time To Let Go Of The Things That Are Hurting You

The other day my mom was watching my son, Noah, who is now 6 months old!! She said he just burst into tears randomly and she went running to him to see what was going on.

When she looked closer, Noah had a clump of his hair in his hands and he was yanking it so hard! He’s got quite the grip so my mom had to work hard to get his own hair out of his grasp. When he finally let go, he was immediately happy again and my mom was cracking up when she told me this. I was too!

But then I started thinking, “wow, how often do we do that?”

It’s very unlikely we’re literally pulling our own hair and crying about it, but sometimes we do things that hurt us. That could be anything from addictions, bad relationships, pulling away from God or even just spending too much time on social media.

These things hurt.

And we cry out wondering why God would let us endure such pain – without realizing WE ARE THE ONES WITH THE HAIR IN OUR HANDS.

Let go friend.

When we drop our grip on the things that hurt us, God can heal those wounds. And the joy that comes from freedom fills our hearts and minds.

It reminds me of the verse in 1 Corinthians 6:12 “I have the right to do anything,” you say—but not everything is beneficial.” God is faithful and He loves you unconditionally. So I’ll be praying for God to open my eyes to the things I’ve been gripping and maybe you’ll join me too.

Kristen James

Midday Host, STAR 99.1

