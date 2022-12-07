When The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year Becomes The Hardest Time of Year

It’s marketed as the most joyful time of the year! Everything is hustling and bustling! Family is getting together and we’re thanking God as we remember the beautiful gift He gave us in Jesus. But it’s also a time when you might feel extra lonely or may be grieving the loss of a loved one. And it might even feel awkward when the world is still moving around you, but you’re stuck in time.

I get that. Every year, before Christmas, I think about how my Poppa won’t be there with us. Eleven years ago at Christmas was the last time we got to hang out. I start thinking about how much I wish he could have met my husband, seen me get married, meet my sweet baby boy… it hurts. And it’s completely human.

Even Jesus mourned. In John 11, word gets to Jesus that his friend, Lazarus is deathly ill and Jesus doesn’t go right away because he says God is going to use this moment to show people what He can do and save lots of lives. Jesus literally says in verse 11, “Our friend Lazarus has fallen asleep; but I am going there to wake him up.”

Jesus knows Lazarus is dead, but he also knows he’s going to bring him back to life. And yet when he arrives at the tomb and sees his friend is dead and everyone is mourning – JESUS WEPT. The shortest verse in the Bible. He already knew the future outcome! AND HE STILL MOURNED.

It’s okay if you’re feeling sad today. It’s okay if you’re grieving – but know this – God has GOOD and BEAUTIFUL plans for you. So don’t get stuck there. Feel what you need to and then get to work.

After Jesus wept, he prayed and then he raised Lazarus from the dead (John 11:41-44 ESV). If he had stayed stuck in the grieving and pain, he wouldn’t have performed this miracle. So if you’re sad or lonely today, I’m there with you. Let’s pray together to the God who completely understands our pain. Then let’s get out there and reach the people that need to hear about this miracle working, unconditionally loving, peace-giving God.

Kristen James

Midday Show Host, STAR 93.3

