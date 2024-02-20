Should You Have Kids In This Scary World?

Before my sweet little (almost 2 year old) Noah existed, my husband, Mike and I had a lot of conversations about how many kids we would want to have and when we would want to have them.

Back then Mike used to say a lot, “this world is so scary and there’s so much darkness, I just don’t know if we should bring a child into this.” But my response was always, “of course we should. Because we need more light in the darkness.”

I don’t mean we should bring kids into chaos, but what I do mean is that we need more light in this world. The way you illuminate a room is by flipping on the light switch right? The way we eliminate the darkness is by bringing in the light of Jesus.

We can bring more light into this dark world by being the light ourselves and by instilling that light in our kids. Matthew 5 says, “You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.”

Yeah, it’s scary and overwhelming sometimes. But we don’t have to be afraid because we have Jesus and He has the victory. John 16:33 says, “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.”

You weren’t born into this time period by mistake. You were born for such a time as this! Just like Esther! God has a unique and beautiful purpose for you right now and spoiler alert: that purpose brings the light to the darkness.

So don’t be afraid. Don’t be discouraged. Don’t be overwhelmed.

Instead, let’s be excited!

Because God knew you would be alive and serving Him in this very moment! He knew you would be just the kind of light this world needs right now! How exciting is that? I can’t wait to see how you light up the world!

Kristen James

Midday Show Host, STAR 93.3

SHARE THIS POST WITH YOUR FRIENDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA!