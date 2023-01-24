When You Feel Hopeless and Discouraged, You Need To Cry Out To Jesus

I have so much fun talking with you! Most afternoons, I share “One Truth” on my radio show. As you tune in for hope and inspiration, I can always find the same from my online friend Kim Jones-Pothier.

Not too long ago, she said:

“Never be afraid or embarrassed to struggle! We’ve all been in a struggle. There is absolutely no shame in working hard to get to where YOU want to be. God loves you so much…receive that!“

While Kim’s message is short, it really resonated with me. We all struggle with small things and major things. It can be health or finances, work issues or personal doubt, family or relationship problems. In my life, I’ve dealt with all these things. In the process of these struggles, I’ve tried to guess how to proceed. I’ve read books, searched online for advice, and tried every solution I could find. Yet, nothing seemed to work.

Faced with this frustration, it’s easy to give up and feel hopeless and discouraged. The right answer is to realize that there is hope in Jesus. Instead of giving up, we need to reach out to Jesus with every ounce of our faith. Have you struggled with countless problems without success? Have you tried “everything” and nothing seems to work?

It’s time to cry out to Jesus.

Tell Him your needs, frustrations, and problems. Obey His Word and believe that He can meet your needs. In every area of your life, He can give you a new beginning. He loves you!

“When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and through the rivers, they shall not overwhelm you; when you walk through fire you shall not be burned, and the flame shall not consume you.” Isaiah 43:2 (ESV)

Chad Mitchell

Afternoon Show Host, STAR 93.3

