One Simple Way To Get Your Day Off To The Best Start

“If I want to be in conversation with God, I hear Him through His word. I want the first voice in my head in the morning to be His word.”

Those words hit me like a ton of bricks.

I was behind the scenes recording an interview with Brant and author Jared C. Wilson (about his awesome book Friendship with the Friend of Sinners). When Jared said that it made total sense to me and I felt instantly convicted.

Usually when I wake up in the morning my phone is the first thing I reach for. Then the following sequence:

Turn off alarm (or hit snooze). Roll my eyes and then laugh groggily at some inevitable early morning text/meme my brother sends me. I’m an early riser. He’s the only person I know that rises earlier than I do and he is deeply excited to send me foolishness before the sun is up. Check Google News Check all social media platforms

Minus my brother’s text (which usually brings me great joy), I never realized that’s a really rough way to start the morning. I never quite put together how many other voices I was giving access to my mind even before my feet hit the floor.

It wasn’t even 5 AM and already my attention was split 15 different ways.

So I decided I was going to do what Jared talked about in the interview. Right after turning the alarm off I was going to go to my Bible app and read the verse of the day. That’s it. Just the verse of the day.

No deep dive study at the break of dawn.

No coffee mug picture to post on Instagram.

No additional 4 hours of intercessory prayer.

Just a commitment that His word would be the first thing I would give my attention to. I’d have to bump my brother to #3. He didn’t mind.

So I’m here to challenge you.

Well…challenge is probably too aggressive of a word. I’m here to encourage you.

There. That’s better.

I’m encouraging you to let your first thoughts of the day be influenced by His word. Let His Word be the first thing to which you give your attention. I literally don’t see a downside to it. I’m not exaggerating when I say it’s been life changing.

Once you’ve tried it for a month or two make sure you reach back out to us and let us know your experience doing it.

Sherri Lynn

Morning Show Host, STAR 93.3

