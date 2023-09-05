How to Maintain Faith and Gratitude When Prayers Seem Unanswered

It happens to all of us.

We inevitably come across a challenge in our lives that appears insurmountable. How do we react when we find ourselves in situations that seem not to have solutions?

It’s easy to feel disheartened when we pray and don’t sense an immediate change. It might seem as if our prayers aren’t making a difference. These moments can be discouraging.

During times like these, the inclination might be to “throw in the towel”. However, the Bible encourages us to adopt a different perspective. We’re advised to persevere.

Regardless of the challenges we face, we should never give up; our prayers should persist. “Stay alert and maintain an attitude of gratitude.” Maintain the assurance that God hears our prayers. Exercise faith, for we can place our trust in Him.

Remember to present your challenges to God with a heart full of thankfulness. The Bible assures us that God’s peace will guard our hearts and minds. So, never lose heart!

And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. Phillipians 4:7

Chad Mitchell

Afternoon Show Host, STAR 93.3

