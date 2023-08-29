God Wants to Partner with Us: Where are You?

Maybe you’ve heard me say this on the STAR morning show. It’s something I love sharing, because people rarely think about it like this, and it’s fantastic news:

God wants to partner with us.

We don’t always think about it that way, but it’s true. He’s always been looking for people to partner with, to walk through life with. He wants to partner with you.

You might think this doesn’t apply to you, because you’re a sinner. Yes, he’ll partner with someone like Abraham, but not you, right?

Well, Abraham was pretty messed-up, too. But he was faithful. That’s what God is looking for from us. Faithfulness. He won’t leave us, and he’s looking for that same loyalty from us.

+++

I used to hear the story of Adam and Eve and take away the exact wrong lesson. I used to think, See, they disobeyed, and now God is done with them. But that’s not what happened at all.

Adam and Eve disobeyed, but God didn’t leave them. Ever.

When the cool evening breezes were blowing, the man[a] and his wife heard the Lord God walking about in the garden. So they hid from the Lord God among the trees. 9 Then the Lord God called to the man, “Where are you?” Genesis 3:8-9

He went looking for them. When they were hiding from Him, God said, “Adam, where are you?” which is kind of odd if you think about it. How would He not know where they are? But my understanding now is that God wasn’t looking for GPS coordinates. The question “Where are you?” is more of a lament. Like, “What happened to you?”

What happened to our walks together?

Why aren’t you showing up?

What happened to the thing we had going together?

It’s honestly heartbreaking.

And I noticed something else too: Although Adam and Eve had to leave the garden, they didn’t go alone. God went with them. He’s still interacting with them, still involved in their family and lives.

They can still be with Him, still talk with Him, still partner with Him, and still trust Him. This is true for us too. While we’re in this messy in-between time—waiting for the day when every tear is finally wiped from our eyes, and all that is wrong is made right and whole and perfect—eternal life with God has already begun.

I may be a sinner, but I’m not missing this opportunity. I don’t want to ignore God and not show up. I don’t want Him to ask, “Brant…what happened to us? Where are you?”

I’m not missing this. I’m showing up for my walk with God.

You can, too.

Brant Hansen

Morning Show Host, STAR 93.3

