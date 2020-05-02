“I love the morning and afternoon shows on STAR 93.3. It makes my drive so much more enjoyable.

I just lost my job, but listening to the music on STAR 93.3 is a constant reassurance of God's plan for me and that I'm going to be okay. I heard someone say, it's not your job to do anymore, but to give it to God. That's really what I needed to hear.”

– Vickie