“I give to support STAR 93.3 because it gives so much to me. I really appreciate the message and the music I hear as I’m listening to STAR 93.3 all throughout the year. Whenever I need to be encouraged, uplifted, or find my sense of peace and calm, I turn on STAR 93.3.”
– Steven
“I am a loyal listener and I want everyone to experience the hope that turning your station on, brings to me. Thank you for all you do, and for being uplifting each and every day. STAR 93.3 has really helped me grow in my faith and has helped me get to know Jesus a lot better.”
- Brittany
“I love the morning and afternoon shows on STAR 93.3. It makes my drive so much more enjoyable.
I just lost my job, but listening to the music on STAR 93.3 is a constant reassurance of God's plan for me and that I'm going to be okay. I heard someone say, it's not your job to do anymore, but to give it to God. That's really what I needed to hear.”
– Vickie