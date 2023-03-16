Discover The Secret to Staying Joyful on Even Your Worst Days

Have you ever had one of those days where it feels like just about everything irritates you?

That was last Wednesday for me. (Let me be honest though, it’s many days if I’m not careful!)

The day started fine, but then one little thing at work didn’t go like I had hoped. Then another less-than-perfect situation happened, which I quickly blamed on someone else in my mind (I’m a pro at the blame game!). And then I was bent out of shape over the day’s misfires, which made me just want to go home.

But when it’s time to go home, all those little things pile up, making us a terrible version of ourselves to be presented to our families…the ones we love the most.

What if, for the sake of those around us, we practiced this mindset instead?

Always be joyful. Never stop praying. Be thankful in all circumstances.

Last Wednesday, when the first little thing went wrong for me, I’m positive my day would have ended differently had I repeated the mantra “Always be joyful, never stop praying, be thankful in all circumstances” the moment I felt annoyance rising.

And my husband would have received a more pleasant version of me at the end of the day!

Those words are from the Bible (1 Thessalonians 5:16-18) and the verses end with telling us the “why” behind it:

“...for this is God’s will for you who belong to Christ Jesus.“

If you are a follower of Jesus, it’s God’s plan for you to always be joyful, never stop praying, and remain thankful in all circumstances.

When trouble presents itself, let’s try to go to the 1 Thessalonians mindset, instead of the place of irritation. And if for no other reason, let’s try so we can be better for our families and those we love!

Cari Kates

Director of Digital Content, STAR 93.3

