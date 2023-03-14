What Is True Success? The Answer Might Surprise You.

Competition can be a powerful motivator, pushing us to strive for excellence and achieve our goals. However, it is important to remember that true success is not measured by how we compare to others, but by how we improve ourselves.

In life, we will always have people who are more skilled or successful than us, and it can be easy to become discouraged and resentful. But instead of focusing on others, let us focus on our own growth and progress.

The Bible tells us in Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” This verse reminds us that with God’s strength, we are capable of achieving great things. When we put our trust in Him and rely on His guidance, we can overcome any obstacle and reach our full potential.

Let us also remember to be gracious and humble in our pursuits. Proverbs 3:34 says, “God opposes the proud but shows favor to the humble.” When we humble ourselves and give the glory to God, He will lift us up and bless our efforts.

In the end, it is not about winning or losing, but about becoming the best version of ourselves through God’s strength and guidance. Let us strive for excellence, not for the sake of beating others, but for the sake of honoring God and becoming the people He created us to be.

Chad Mitchell

Afternoon Show Host, STAR 93.3

