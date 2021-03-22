Cory Asbury – Sparrows

Have you ever felt anxious about tomorrow? Those doubts in our mind that often start with the words “how” or “why.” You know, those things we worry about that cause stress. Well, Guess what? Most of us have. Cory Asbury shares some encouragement for those worries in the story behind his song, “Sparrows.”

I remember as a young man being so afraid of the future, so afraid of what it might look like. Would I have have a family? Would I have children? Would I be able to take care of them? You know, all the stressors that we encounter in life. I remember even as a young man before marriage and family, that those things were on my mind and in my heart causing, you know, stress, anxiety and worry.

I would meditate on this scripture – Matthew 6:25.

25 “Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes? 26 Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they? 27 Can any one of you by worrying add a single hour to your life? 28 “And why do you worry about clothes? See how the flowers of the field grow. They do not labor or spin. 29 Yet I tell you that not even Solomon in all his splendor was dressed like one of these. 30 If that is how God clothes the grass of the field, which is here today and tomorrow is thrown into the fire, will he not much more clothe you – you of little faith? Matthew 6:25-30 NIV

That’s a serious indictment right there at the end where it says “you of little faith.” When I really considered the lilies of the field, how they don’t do anything, and the grass of the field, it doesn’t do anything, and yet God takes care of it, and allows it to grow and prosper! Consider the birds of the air, again, nothing of themselves is getting them into right standing with the father. The father is just so good that he takes care of them.

So I started to think about myself like the scripture says, am I not of more value than the sparrow, than the lily, than the birds of the air? Then I said to myself:

“Oh my gosh, I’m a son of God. I’m a child of God. He takes care of me even more than he does these things listed in these scriptures”

and things begin to make sense. My heart began to calm. Meditating on those scriptures and those ideas really began to change my heart into an understanding of my stature before the Lord. I’m held. I am a son. I am a child, and that’s a totally different reality than just thinking we’ve got to make it on our own!

All those stresses of life, especially in what we’re dealing with right now with the coronavirus and all of the racial tensions, et cetera, et cetera, to be reminded of his fatherhood, that he is first and foremost father. When Jesus taught the disciples how to pray in Matthew, he says, pray like this, “Abba, father who art in heaven”. That’s reminding ourselves of that reality – that we’re held, that we are adored, that we are taken care of, and no matter what it looks like, just like the lyrics of this song, sparrows says:

“We’re carried in his love no matter what it looks like”

This has been a very helpful reminder to me in this season. I hope that it’s done some of the same for you, the listeners, to STAR 93.3.