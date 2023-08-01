Blessings From God: Why They Need To Be Counted

In the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, it is all too easy to get caught up in the challenges and demands that surround us. Does that sound familiar? We often find ourselves focusing on what we lack, what is going wrong, and or the things we wish were different. Yet, as followers of Christ, we know we are supposed to have gratitude and count our blessings.

Counting our blessings is not just a simple exercise in positive thinking; it is a powerful act of faith. When we intentionally shift our focus from our difficulties to the countless ways God has blessed us, we open our hearts to a perspective that recognizes His goodness and faithfulness in every aspect of our lives.

Today, I’m going to take a moment to reflect on the blessings that God has given me. I hope you’ll do the same! Perhaps you have a loving family, supportive friends, good health, or a roof over your head. Maybe you have experienced moments of joy, miracles or even answered prayers. The list goes on.

As we reflect on our blessings, let’s do our best to remember that true gratitude goes beyond simply acknowledging what we have been given. Gratitude shifts our focus to the many blessings that surround us and strengthens our trust in God. It reminds us that even in the midst of challenges, there is always something to be thankful for.

Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights with whom there is no variation or shadow due to change. James 1:17

Chad Mitchell

Afternoon Show Host, STAR 93.3

