Parenting: It’s A Precious & Important Gift From God [A Guide to Being Intentional]

I can’t believe it! Our only daughter is going to be a high school senior this fall. This has led my wife and I to have many conversations about how our time with her will undoubtedly change in a year. We are definitely proud of her and excited for her next season in life as a college student.

Unfortunately, that pride doesn’t make it any easier for us parents! With that in mind, we’re trusting God and doing our best to make every moment count. Spending quality time with our children is a precious gift from God. It is an opportunity to nurture their hearts, build lasting memories, and strengthen the bond within our families.

Demonstrate God’s Love

As Christians, we are called to be intentional in our role as parents. When we spend time with our children, we have the opportunity to demonstrate Christ’s love in action. We can model compassion, patience, and forgiveness as we interact with them. Moreover, spending time with our children allows us to listen to their hearts, understand their struggles, and provide guidance and support.

Be Present, Be Intentional, Be Supportive

It is an opportunity to be present, to cultivate trust, and to build a strong foundation for their faith. Let us be intentional in creating space for our children amidst the whirlwind of life. Whether it’s sharing a meal together, engaging in activities they enjoy, or simply having meaningful conversations, let us prioritize these moments.

By doing so, we can strengthen our relationships and lay a foundation that will shape their lives. By entrusting our parenting journey to God and seeking His guidance through prayer, we can navigate the joys and challenges of raising children with love and wisdom.

Always remember, we have the privilege of shaping their lives and pointing them towards Christ.

Ephesians 22:6 NIV

Chad Mitchell

Afternoon Show Host, STAR 93.3

