Loved and Sent: A Daily Message of Faith and Purpose

“You are loved, and you are sent!”

Every week at the end of our Sunday service at “The Church at Station Hill” in Spring Hill, TN, our pastor would say these words. You are loved. And you are sent!

The power of those two truths haunted me, in a good way. It is the essential power and purpose for every follower of Jesus.

The truth is, you can be loved, but not feel sent! And you can experience a passion for service, but not know God’s love.

But if you’re a true follower of Jesus, the power of His unconditional love frees you to share with others the very same good news that you have received.

The more that we realize and experience God’s love, the freer we are to share. His love for you and me is inexhaustible; plus, we can never wear out our welcome or forfeit His love. Paul, the apostle, writes in Romans 8:38-39:

“For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Romans 8:38-39

And because of this amazing, redeeming love we are now sent into the world to be His witnesses.

Now, becoming His witness may feel or seem scary, but it doesn’t have to be. The bible is very clear that He will make us to become His witnesses. It is His job (and great desire) to help us share our faith with others. It could be as simple as a hug from a friend in time of need, to a short, whispered prayer on a friend’s behalf.

The Power of Prayer

My friend, Jim, recently shared with me a story about this very topic. He was inspired by his pastor’s sermon to pray for five people who were clearly not followers of Jesus. Jim put the five names of the people on a 3×5 card on the visor of his car, so that every time he got into his car, he would remember to pray for them.

Within 10 days, the first person on Jim’s list called him and wanted to meet for coffee. This man was going through a tragic and difficult divorce, and he knew that Jim was a believer. He also knew that Jim would pray for him, and he did. They kept meeting for coffee, and in a few short weeks, Jim’s friend invited Jesus into His heart, and is now an engaged follower of Jesus.

Will every prayer you pray be answered this quickly? I won’t guarantee it, but what do you have to lose, and look at what there is to gain. Keep your eyes and ears open to God’s leading, because the One who sent you, has done so with purpose and with a promise to go before you.

“For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.” 2 Timothy 1:7

Join me this week in believing that we are loved and that we are sent! Please let us know how God used this week, or this month because of your willingness to listen for His leading.

You are loved. And you are sent!

Dick Whitworth

Director of Operations, STAR 93.3

SHARE THIS POST WITH YOUR FRIENDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA!