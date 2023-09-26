The Meaningful Lesson I Learned From My Daily Scripture Reading

I’ve recently been trying to read one scripture verse when I awake in the morning. The next goal is to meditate on that scripture regularly in a deliberate effort to give God my attention all throughout the day (more on that in a separate devotional).

One scripture in particular from last week struck a chord in me. So much so I called my cousin about it over the weekend and before I could get it out she was like: “Oh my gosh…ISAIAH 41:13!!!!!”

She had read it, too.

Here’s what it says:

For I hold you by your right hand—

I, the Lord your God.

And I say to you,

‘Don’t be afraid. I am here to help you. Isaiah 41:13

Honestly, as the days went on and new texts kept coming in, I still found myself coming back to this verse and meditating on it.

After her initial exclamation and then our mutual acknowledgement of how awesome it is, we did an impromptu, very amateur theological dissection of the possibilities of why we were so moved by these words:

1. “Hold” – Holding your hand is different than taking your hand. Taking can imply temporarily for a specific reason or purpose. Holding suggests longevity. It also indicates intimacy. We both loved that God openly and willingly shows His intention towards us. He wants to be with us…walking hand in hand.

2. “Right Hand” – Both of us are right handed (sorry lefties!) The majority of the work we have to get done will be done with our right hand. It felt like God saying He intended to be there participating with us in our work. If you have a job where you constantly feel a little outmatched or in over your head, how great is it to know that the God of this Universe is committing to be there with your right hand! (Again, sorry lefties! He’s still there with you!!!)

3. “Fear Not” – If He has to say this that means He knows there are times that I will be fearful. Anxieties will come. I don’t have to feel shame when that happens. I just need to know what He’s saying: “You can stop being afraid. I’m here.”

4. “I will help” – There’s no qualifier on this. Like “I will help you…if you…” Nope. It’s just I WILL HELP YOU. That’s it. I’ve been reminding Him of this lately. “Hey! You said you would help me, remember????” I’ve also had to remind myself that often, the help provided does not resemble the assistance I thought I needed or the plan I would have crafted for myself. Frequently help is right in front of me if I have the eyes to see it and the heart to trust Him.

So my cousin and I sat there on the phone marveling at this one promise. The God of the Universe holding our hand, guaranteeing His unconditional presence and help. We were left with 2 lingering questions:

1. Seriously, what else do we need?

2. Who wouldn’t serve a God like this?

I hope you hear this promise today, friend. I hope you hear it with your heart. He wants to walk with you. He wants to hold your hand and participate in your daily activities (no matter how mundane they may seem). He’s whispering for you not to fear. He’s there specifically to help.

Sherri Lynn

Morning Show Host, STAR 93.3

