The Incredible Reason Why Great Teachers Are So Important

Our only 17-year-old daughter is now officially a senior in high school. This startling fact has led to countless conversations and emotions as my wife and I consider what life will be like next year when she heads off to college.
I could go on and on about how amazing and difficult this time is for us.
But today, I want to honor all the people that have taught and coached her every year up until now. From her kindergarten experience all the way through elementary, middle, high school and all the sports in between. Not all of her teachers and coaches have been perfect, but they all have one thing in common: Their goal was to make our daughter smarter and prepare her for a successful future.
We know that the apostle Paul was an excellent teacher. You can see how he taught in the letter he wrote to his young friend Timothy, whom he really cared about and considered a faithful child in the Lord (1 Corinthians 4:17). Paul was like a trusted messenger, showing people how to follow Jesus. Timothy needed to learn some important things.
In Paul’s letter to Timothy, he gave a lot of advice. He told Timothy how to do his ministry, how to figure out what’s important, how to get along with other believers, and how to understand spiritual truths correctly. He even talked about how to handle disagreements and choose leaders for the church.
Paul was setting an example for us all. We should all care about the younger generation and try to be good role models for them as they grow in their faith. We should live the kind of life they should aim for, share God’s word with them, and help them become stronger believers.
Now, think about this: Who can you be a role model for this week? Tell me in the comments below!
Afternoon Show Host, STAR 93.3
1 Comment
First let me say, “STAR 93.3 is the best Christian Station on the Radio.”
I raised 3 amazing children and homeschooled them until they were high school. All 3 are college graduates and work in the field of education with my son working part-time as a Youth Minister and my oldest daughter and her husband are the Praise & Worship leaders at church.
I completed my certification to teach Special Education after my children finished high school. I work at the Alternative School. I work with Middle School and High School students who have nearly no self-esteem, very little spiritual and moral guidance, and believe respect is only to be given when they get their way. These students have difficulty expressing themselves and choose to use curse words to express anger, happiness, and sadness.
I NEVER would have believed that I would work in this type of environment, but I strongly believe that God led me there to share his LOVE and FORGIVENESS with these students. I won’t even watch a rated R movie because of the cursing and trashy stories BUT now I work in a rated R environment. I have been offered 2 other jobs away from the Alternative School but feel that I cannot abandon these children. I realize God has put me here to shine His light in the lives of these students.