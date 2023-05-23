The Incredible Promises For Those Who Faithfully Wait and Depend On God

I was listening to a podcast the other day from Pastor Craig Groeschel. He’s the founder and senior pastor of Life.Church. What he said was a great reminder and really caught my attention!

He said, “While you’re waiting, God is working. While you are waiting, God is moving stuff around and working on your behalf.”

God works on his own timeline

As hard as it is to do, I truly believe that it’s imperative for us to practice patience each and every day. When we say “Where are you God?” He’s like, will you please give me a minute, I’m working!

As hard as it is to accept, it takes time for our seeds to grow. All farmers wish this wasn’t the case. They would love to plant seeds one day and reap a harvest the next. We can learn a lot from farmers. We must be patient and wait for a harvest.

This principle applies to every area of life, even to spiritual things. Our human desire is to see quick results, that God’s help would appear instantly. But the waiting process seems inevitable, just as it is for farmers. Through life experiences, we learn that there is a time to sow and a time to reap, separated by a time of waiting.

Many of us give up or become discouraged when we don’t see immediate results. Sowing today and reaping tomorrow just doesn’t happen. The Bible even promises that God will be “good to those who depend on Him.”

Reaping a harvest takes time!

We must be persistent to plant seeds and then learn to wait patiently. Have faith in God, fully expecting that He will produce results in His time! We all need to remember to sow seeds into God’s Kingdom.

Always remember the importance of waiting and trusting in Him. He has promised that if you sow faithfully, you will reap a harvest in due season. Continue to have faith, and don’t give up! And remember that God is good to “those who depend on Him, to those who search for Him.”

Chad Mitchell

Afternoon Show Host, STAR 93.3

