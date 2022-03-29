Don’t Waste Your Potential!

I don’t know about you, but I have been especially captivated by this year’s NCAA March Madness games. The level of excellence achieved by everyone involved is simply amazing. That same level of excellence, seen amongst the final teams, I find equally present in the teams that lose in the first round. How many times has each team player dreamed about that moment while shooting hoops, playing pick-up games in the park, or on their parent’s driveway? How does a person become a world-class athlete while so many others simply fall short? Natural abilities are vital. But MANY with ability don’t live up to their potential.

Over and over, accomplished athletes testify to the impact their time investment and practice played a role in their sports aptitude. Tim Tebow said, “If I didn’t work as hard as I could, then I think it would be like saying, ‘God, thanks for giving me this ability, but I don’t care about it. I’m going to do something else, and I’m not going to work quite as hard.” This commitment to excellence helps separate the extraordinary from the ordinary.

The Bible reminds us to sow from the seeds we have been given – our time and talent, love and concern, and resources. “Sow your seed in the morning and do not be idle in the evening, for you do not know whether one or the other will succeed, or whether both of them alike will be good.” – Ecclesiastes 11:6 NIV

Do you want to reap the harvest God has prepared for you? Do you want to achieve your full potential? We cannot be content with the ordinary or live in perpetual complacency. Cultivate a commitment to developing the resources you have been given. Invest your time and resources well. God has given you unique abilities, talents, and gifts. Use them to their fullest!

We have this quote in our house, and it reminds me daily to give it my all. I hope it will serve you well too.

“When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left, and could say, I USED EVERYTHING YOU GAVE ME.” – Erma Bombeck

Chad Mitchell

Afternoon Host, STAR 93.3