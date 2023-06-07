Shifting Perspectives: Navigating Life’s Challenges with Faith and Optimism

The Power of Perspective in Everyday Life

It’s all about perspective. All day. Every day. How we choose​ to see things makes all the difference. I’m naturally an optimist but in times of chaos, I have to constantly remind myself to see the good in the situation.

The other day I was rocking my sweet little Noah to sleep, thanking God for him, studying his sweet little sleepy face, and running my hand through his soft hair. Then I placed him in his crib and about 10 minutes later he woke up crying!

When Calm Turns to Chaos

At first, I was patient and rocked him some more but by midnight I was losing it. He didn’t go back down until 1:30am and had spent the whole time crying. It was mentally, emotionally, and physically exhausting for both of us. A few days later I noticed a new tooth and that explained his upset that night.

But looking back it was so interesting how my perspective changed.

Rocking Noah to sleep at first was a privilege, a sweet moment to examine and thank God for this special gift. After hours and hours of rocking and soothing, it became torture, ha! “Why won’t he just go to sleep???” Was playing on a loop!

Practice Choosing the Positive

Every situation in our lives is an opportunity to practice seeing the positive. And it is actually a choice. Despite the time frame, my story was the same the entire night – getting my 1-year-old to go to bed. But the way I responded in my thoughts determined how I felt about it and how I saw the event.

That’s why it’s so important to take captive every thought like it says in 2 Corinthians 10:5.

For though we live in the world, we do not wage war as the world does. 4 The weapons we fight with are not the weapons of the world. On the contrary, they have divine power to demolish strongholds. 5 We demolish arguments and every pretension that sets itself up against the knowledge of God, and we take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ. 2 Corinthians 10:3-5

And to renew our minds like it says in Romans 12:2.

Therefore, I urge you, brothers and sisters, in view of God’s mercy, to offer your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and pleasing to God—this is your true and proper worship. 2 Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is—his good, pleasing and perfect will. Romans 12:1-2

So the next time something doesn’t go the way you would like it to – let’s take a moment to see the good parts in it, thank God for the fact that He always has our best interests in mind and try to shift that perspective.

Kristen James

Midday Show Host, STAR 93.3

