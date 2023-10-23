Do You Feel A Million Miles Away from God?

The government has been taking photos of us.

A few years ago, NASA’s Cassini Telescope snapped this photo of you and me, as the telescope approached Saturn. The brighter blue dot near the center of the photo is us – planet earth!

It’s easy to look at a photo like this and be impressed with the scientific knowledge it took to make it happen. But pause, and look at the photo again…this is what it feels like to be millions of miles from home.

You may feel millions of miles away from God right now, perhaps because of some choices you’ve made, or the hurts you’ve suffered. I’ve felt that way too – lonely… isolated… like He’s forgotten me.

If you’re feeling about as far from God as the earth is in that photo, lean into a verse that has been so important to me: Deuteronomy 4:29, “But if from there you seek the Lord your God, you will find him if you seek him with all your heart and with all your soul.“

God promises us that no matter how far we’ve drifted from Him, even if it feels like we’ve wandered millions of miles away in our heart, mind, and soul – the instant we turn to seek him we WILL find Him, and he will forgive our sins, He’ll heal our hurts, and walk with us back to the freedom, joy, and peace that can only be found in Him.



Matt Stockman

Brand Director, STAR 93.3

P. S. Earth is actually about 887 million miles away in that photo!