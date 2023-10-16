This Crazy Idea is the Key to Worry-Free Living

This post contains affiliate links, which means that STAR earns a small commission on products purchased through these links at no extra cost to you. Thank you for supporting the mission of STAR in this way!

So, here’s an idea that sounds a little nuts (and maybe you’re used to that with me) but I promise this works:

If you’re worried about something, outsource the worrying part to someone else.

There. It’s off your plate. You can focus on other stuff.

There’s a book called the 4-Hour Workweek by Tim Ferriss, and—just being honest—I haven’t finished listening to it. But I did catch the part where he talked about hiring a personal assistant in India, and how he would have her take care of all sorts of things for him. Line up this appointment, book that reservation, buy these plane tickets, etc.

But he was worrying about something one day, and as a joke, he outsourced this to her, too. “Could you worry about this for me, I don’t have time.”

She was a little confused, but she went with it. “Okayyy… yes, I will worry about that for you today.”

The odd thing: Ferriss says that even though he wasn’t totally serious about having his assistant worry for him… it actually helped him, knowing someone else was out there worrying about that very thing he would otherwise be worrying about.

—

It’s a funny/strange little vignette, but it strikes at something for anyone who trusts God, a God who wants us to “cast your anxieties on Him, because He cares for you.” (I Peter 5:7)

Cast it to Him. Throw it out of your lap and into His. He can handle this one just fine, thanks.

It’s in the Old Testament, too, like in Psalms 55:22: “Cast your cares on the Lord and He will sustain you; He will never let the righteous be shaken.”

Give it to Him. Outsource it. Your anxieties? He specializes in that. They are His business. He’s got this.

This isn’t crazy talk. It’s brilliant. It’s practical. It’s do-able. It works.

And unlike a mere well-intended personal assistant in India, the Creator of the Universe knows exactly what to do with your anxieties, and has all the power to act.

Outsource it to the best.

Brant Hansen

Morning Show Host, STAR 93.3

What worries do you need to outsource to God today?

