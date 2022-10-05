3 Simple Things To Try When You’re Enduring Tough Times

The past year has been challenging for all of us, in one way or another. Whether it’s COVID-19, inflation, job stress, health issues, or a myriad of other concerns, without the hope of being in relationship to God, we are easily overwhelmed.

If you’ve been overwhelmed recently, you might wonder if perhaps you failed God in some way. You feel guilty for not having enough faith, or disappointed in yourself for not spending time with God like you should.

I’m not here to judge your spiritual walk. Instead, I’d like to offer a different perspective altogether. What if the question isn’t about failure, but about perseverance? Waiting and enduring are parts of every Christian’s life experience.

Believe me, I wish tough times and stress were avoidable, but they are not.

So, what do you do while you wait for things to change and get better?

1. Don’t Trust Your Emotions

A number of years ago, Dr. James Dobson wrote a book entitled, Emotions, Can You Trust Them? and the implied answer was, NO WAY! Think about it, how many times have you and I said things during an argument that we regretted and had to later apologize for!?

In the heat of the moment, we believed it, and we certainly “felt it”, but in a matter of moments we recognized that our unreliable emotions had once again let us down.

So, avoid rash decisions and reactions and work, with God’s help, to control your emotions, words, and actions.

2. Focus On The Good

Does this sound like a cop-out to you or something that you would expect a “professional Christian” to say? If you said yes, I don’t blame you for feeling that way. Like you, I too have been the victim of many a drive-by Christian cliché. You know, “let go and let God” or my favorite, “God works in mysterious ways.”

But consider the alternative. When you fixate on your problems or issues, has that ever helped you? I doubt it! In fact, you probably alienate yourself from the very ones that can help you. I mean, admit it, who wants to be around someone who ONLY thinks of himself and is seldom, if ever, grateful for anything?

3. Connect With People Who Give You Hope

It may be a family member, a friend or a co-worker but stay connected. Share, pray, cry, laugh, and repeat as many times as needed to find your equilibrium.

Maya Angelou once said, “Every storm runs out of rain.” Simple, and yet profound. God is faithful, and good and you will get through this season.

Dick Whitworth

Director of Operations, STAR 99.1

