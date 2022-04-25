Restoration – Beauty in Brokenness

The first time I learned about Kintsugi, I was captivated. Kintsugi (golden joinery) is an ancient Japanese art form that was birthed from a philosophy that “…treats breakage and repair as part of the history of an object, rather than something to disguise…” (Wikipedia, 2016). Cherished pieces of pottery, porcelain, or ceramics have a story and value. The process of Kintsugi increases the value of the broken piece by restoring it with gold dust and lacquer.

Sometimes life hurts and leaves us broken-hearted. We live in an imperfect world and attempt to make it through life without scars. We rush to disguise our brokenness by highlighting our strengths, but we can’t cover up our weaknesses from God. In fact He invites us to bring our shortcomings to Him while He lovingly heals the most broken areas of our lives. His touch restores us by his grace and makes us whole again. Psalm 147:3-4 tells us that “He heals the broken-hearted and binds up their wounds.”

I have always been drawn to Kintsugi, perhaps because it reminds me of how cherished we are by God. How special and loved we are, even when…especially when…we find ourselves hurting, mourning or broken-hearted. As we bring our burdens to God, we are able to process our circumstances through His eyes. If we allow Him, He will touch and heal us. He will lovingly bind up our wounds, and through the process, we will gradually be more like Him. That is beautiful.

Last Thursday morning, as I was thinking about this, I had an interesting challenge. We were in the final day of a fundraiser, and I had rushed into the kitchen to wash my special coffee mug. It was handmade pottery with deep blues and earthy browns and a perfect rounded shape for holding a hot cup of coffee (it was given to me by my daughter many years ago). As I rushed back to my office, it slipped out of my hand and crashed on the hard, ceramic tile floor! I gasped. My first thought was how sad my daughter would be. My second thought was, Kintsugi!

my broken mug

I can’t wait to lovingly restore my beautiful gift and will be praying God continues to teach me in the process about the great value He places on His children. I pray He continues to teach me about the beauty of His healing and His touch in our lives. I have much to learn, but I am so thankful to be on this journey. I invite you to join me in embracing His touch in broken places and the expectation of seeing the beauty of His restoration.

2 Corinthians 4:7-9 NIV “But we have this treasure in jars of clay to show that this all-surpassing power is from God and not from us. We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed.”

Claudia Guardado-Wittel

Director of Development, STAR 93.3