Pray for Maui: The Banyan Tree A Symbol of Hope Amid Destruction

Maui’s Great Banyan Tree

I’ve always found a deep connection to God through His creation. My first encounter with the majestic 150-year-old banyan tree on Maui was one of those awe-inspiring moments. The tree stands at 60 feet tall and its circumference spans a quarter of a mile. Perhaps my favorite part of the tree is the 46 major trunks that grew from the tree.

The connection the major trunks have with the original tree is not immediately obvious as they almost appear to be separate trees that were grafted to the original tree. Yet, one of the reasons this tree is majestic is that the trunks are from the tree itself, completely connected.

In John chapter 15 we learn that we are to remain (abide) in God. We learn that God intends to be the source of all things. We are told that if we remain in God’s love and connected to Him, we will bear much fruit. Our connection with God is what shows the world that we are His disciples.

Yes, I am the vine; you are the branches. Those who remain in me, and I in them, will produce much fruit. For apart from me you can do nothing. John 15:5

We’re Not Going To Give Up

Amid unimaginable death, devastation, and destruction in one of the most historic, culturally significant, and beautiful places on earth, wildfires took what many believe will be over 1,000 precious lives and destroyed the entire town.

Yet, Lahaina’s iconic banyan tree still stands. The tree has been described as “heavily charred but still standing.” Hawaii’s Governor Green said of the Banyan tree, “It’s like a burn victim itself – traumatized, much like the town.” The news that the great banyan tree is still alive has become a powerful sign of hope for Maui.

I have family and friends on Maui and I can tell you that people of faith on Maui are currently clinging to Jesus. It’s a connection that provides them strength in their heartbreak, peace in unimaginable loss and shows the world that they are His disciples.

They are abiding. I am praying with them that the majestic banyan tree lives and continues to offer hope and shade from the sun for years to come.

Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High, will rest in the shadow of the Almighty Psalm 91:1

May we never forget the beauty and power of the connection God offers us. It will change the way we live.

Let’s not miss out on all that God offers us as we abide (remain connected) in Him. As we pray for our brothers and sisters on Maui, let’s also learn from them about the strength they find in their God and their community.

Prayer For Maui – Pray With Us

God,

We pray in the powerful name of Jesus for all who are suffering on Maui. All who were affected by the wildfires throughout the entire island. We lift up those who are still in shock and suffering the immense loss of family members, homes, cars, and their communities.

We ask You to be close to the broken-hearted and give them Your peace that is beyond our understanding. Continue to draw many to abide closer to You than ever, and even more to seek You for the first time.

In Jesus Name,

Amen.

Claudia Guardado-Wittel

Director of Philanthropy & Advancement, STAR 93.3

SHARE THIS POST WITH YOUR FRIENDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA!