Receiving Real Rest

Are you weary? Are you carrying heavy burdens? Sometimes I wake up in the morning feeling like the weight of the world is on me. I may get temporary, physical relief, or even a mental escape, from a vacation or time doing something I enjoy. Although those things are all good and needed, I still find myself tired. Deep inside, I feel like I’m just rolling with the tide and coasting on autopilot. My soul needs real rest. Do you ever feel that way? The good news is there is hope for me and for you. Jesus promises REST for our SOULS.

Matthew 11:28-30 (New Living Translation) says:

“Then Jesus said, ‘Come to me, all of you who are weary and carry heavy burdens, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you. Let me teach you, because I am humble and gentle at heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy to bear, and the burden I give you is light.’ ”

This verse is one I find very encouraging. Here are my takeaways:

1. Take my yoke and let me teach you. For me, this has been about trusting Him — about really trusting Him to lead me. This includes a surrendering of my life and ultimately letting go of control. What is keeping you from surrendering fully to Him?

2. I am humble and gentle at heart. He loves you and me sooooo much. His desire to lead us, and lead us gently, comes from His unconditional love for us. We CAN trust Him. Do you see and feel God’s love for you?

3. For my yoke is easy to bear. His way will always be best AND His way will always be the easiest. You can choose your “hard” —God’s hard or your hard. Which do you really think will be harder? I always regret not listening to God. We will NEVER regret obeying Him. What decision do you need to make today?

4. You will find rest for your souls. Rest for our souls! That’s deep soul rest, not just physical rest. It’s ultimately what we need. It is what He promises when we bring it all to Him. Do you want this rest?

I find rest in my soul when I go through this process. Please know surrendering, trusting, and obeying is a daily process. Don’t get weary. His hand is Humble and Gentle.

Art Garza

Director of Broadcasting, STAR 93.3