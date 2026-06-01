5 Things To Remember When You’re In A Season Of Waiting on God

But they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.” — Isaiah 40:31

Maybe you’ve been in this situation before, my wife Tammy and I are in a waiting period. We’ve been praying about something, something pretty significant, and waiting on the Lord to answer. We decided not to rush in to this, and instead, to wait on God. And we’re still waiting.

We both decided early on, that God’s answer may take some time. And we told each other we wouldn’t be anxious if God didn’t answer right away. But as time moves on, that’s proven to be difficult. We wanna pray, “God don’t you see how important this is?“ Or, “God, not to rush you… but this needs to be resolved!“

If you’ve been in this situation, then I’m not telling you anything you don’t already know when I say that God‘s timetable seems totally disconnected from ours.

During these times, God promises freedom from anxiety. Philippians 4:16, urges us to pray and be thankful, and in exchange we can expect the peace of God. And yet, it’s hard to feel anything BUT anxiety!

Thankfully, my wife and I have some experience in waiting on God. We know that he is faithful. We know that his timing is so much better than ours! And we know, also from experience, that God’s delay (or even an obvious, “no”) may be protection from something we can’t yet see!

So, if you’re in a waiting season, here are a couple things you can do:

First of all, know that God hears your prayers

Focus on relationship with Him, instead of solely thinking about your request

Thank God, for what he has done, and what he WILL do (Philippians 4:6)

Understand that God may not answer your prayer in the way that you expect

And finally, be still and be courageous (Psalm 27:14)

My wife and I are still waiting to see how God responds to our request. Maybe you’re still waiting on the Lord, also. Just know that there is strength and growth, real spiritual growth… in the waiting.

Kevin Brooks

Evening Show Host, STAR 93.3 | Listen Now

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