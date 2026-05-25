The Most Important Advice I’m Giving My Daughter As She Enters Adulthood

2009 I was getting her diaper bag ready to meet her. 2026 I’m getting everything ready for her next chapter without us. Our daughter Della is graduating from high school this year, and somehow, even though we’ve done this once before with our son Quinn, I still wasn’t ready for all the emotions that come with it. Quinn graduated a few years ago and now serves in the Army as a combat medic, and watching both of our children step into adulthood has been one of the greatest honors.

But if I’m honest, it also comes with quiet questions that sneak in late at night.

Did I teach her enough?

Did I prepare her for what’s ahead?

Will she remember what matters most when life gets busy and loud?

Over the years, I’ve said certain things to my kids so many times they could probably repeat them word for word: “Keep the important things important.” “Show up.” “Don’t skip class.” “Put yourself around people who make you better.”

But the thing I hope settles deepest into Della’s heart is this: when life feels heavy, take it to Jesus first.

Not after the panic or overthinking. First.

Philippians 4 reminds us that peace doesn’t come from having every answer. It comes from bringing everything to God. Every fear. Every decision. Every unknown future. Prayer may not always change our circumstances immediately, but it changes us in the middle of them.

As parents, there comes a point where your voice is no longer the loudest one in your child’s life. The world gets louder. Friends get louder. Professors get louder. Opinions get louder. And you find yourself praying that through all of it, they still recognize the voice of Jesus above everything else.

Maybe that’s what faith-filled parenting really is. Doing your best to raise them well, then trusting God to carry them farther than you ever could.

Amy Griffin

Evening Show Host, STAR 93.3 | Listen Now

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