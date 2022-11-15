Here’s A Smart Thing To Try If You Struggle to Feel Grateful

A friend of mine named Josh posts every Thursday with #thankfulthursday, mentioning something he’s grateful for. Sometimes it’s a biggie, like cherished moments with his son, and other times it’s simple, like ice cream.

Admittedly, when I first noticed his posts, I thought, “How cute. That’s a nice, positive thought on social media.” But then I caught myself taking in each one and living in the moment of gratitude with him.

He is such an intentional dad, taking the time to really experience his son growing with each passing year. I get to appreciate those snapshots alongside him.

And I absolutely LOVE ice cream. When I’m avoiding it as a part of my diet, I can live vicariously through his indulgence!

His posts are a little escape for me. A quick reminder to have my own grateful heart.

Whether he means it or not, his consistent posting of #thankfulthursday stuff has built a sort of discipline in me.

Through a simple social media post, Josh reminds me to have a heart of gratitude, whether it be for big stuff or little stuff. It reminds me of the verse in First Thessalonians that tells us gratitude is the best attitude.

1 Thessalonians 5:18 (NLT) – Be thankful in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you who belong to Christ Jesus.

If you struggle to find things to be thankful for, may I suggest you try what I do? Follow my friend Josh Wilson on Instagram. He’s guaranteed to share something that will help you experience the magic of gratitude.

Fun fact: Josh is a musician, and you may know his music from STAR. His song “I Refuse” is one of my favorites.

Cari Kates

Director of Digital Content, STAR 93.3

