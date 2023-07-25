Embracing Our Divine Assignment: The Call to Serve God

As Christians, I think it’s beneficial for us to reflect on what it truly means to be of service to God and in service for Him. While my understanding of Godly service hasn’t fundamentally changed, it has certainly expanded and deepened over time.

And surprisingly, this growth has led to a much more simplistic approach to how I engage in service. My desire is that this perspective on service can also bring blessings and growth to your journey.

I believe that serving God is at the core of our Christian journey and greatly characterizes our role in His story, all of which has been demonstrated by Jesus’ love and sacrifice on the cross. I don’t think it will ever be about seeking praise for ourselves or our good deeds.

I don’t think it will be about the quality or quantity of the service either. Instead, I believe it’s about glorifying God through our acts of service, which Christ enables us to do. John Piper shares, “All God-pleasing service is done in the moment-by-moment reliance upon God’s service-enabling power.”

Understanding True Service: Being “IN SERVICE” for Christ

Imagine yourself waiting at a bus stop, eagerly anticipating the arrival of a transit bus to take you to your destination. As it approaches, you notice with disappointment that it bears the words, “Out of Service.” This unfortunate display means the bus won’t be able to help you on your journey.

An out-of-service transit bus is not of much use; it remains idle and unproductive. Similarly, an out-of-service Christian finds themselves idle and without direction, missing a significant aspect of their Christian identity.

As Christians, we are not saved by serving, but saved for serving. Rick Warren

Being “In Service” for Christ means embracing a life that mirrors His own. Just as Jesus entered the world through the Kingdom doors, we too then are called to show up in the world without being of it.

In my walk with Christ, I’ve come to realize that serving God goes far beyond the confines of church walls; it is a way of living. Interestingly, my moments of service are rarely glamorous or extraordinary. They unfold at the gym, the grocery store, while talking to the mail carrier, or getting my car’s oil changed.

Most of our everyday existence takes place in these seemingly unremarkable settings, offering us countless opportunities to demonstrate kindness and compassion, and the love, sovereignty and holiness of Christ.

Let me share two with you:

GYMS ARE FOR STRENGTH TRAINING SERVING

A few months ago, I contemplated canceling my gym membership due to its less-than-immaculate state, outdated equipment, and the prevailing obsession with physical perfection that bypassed desire for good health. I considered setting up a home gym instead. But God…

Canceling my gym membership would take me “Out of Service”.

It was at that moment, I realized my perspective was limited. I saw the gym solely as a place to exercise and maintain my health. However, God was revealing a different dimension to me: the gym was also a mission field, an opportunity to be “In Service” for Christ.

This didn’t mean overtly slipping Bible verses into workout bags, but rather being present, valuing the people I encountered, and allowing God to work through me to touch the lives of the people He put before me.

Even a simple greeting, like saying “hello,” can be a powerful act of service when offered through the power of the Holy Spirit. God can use a hello to change someone’s life.

SANDWICH SHOPS ARE FOR EATING SERVING

Being “In Service” is a deliberate and intentional choice. During the summer months, our busy schedules often lead my family and me to grab lunch out of the house. There’s one place we frequent two-to-three times a week, where we choose to sit down and eat for two reasons.

First, it offers wonderful quality time with family, which I believe God values. Second, it becomes our mission field, providing us with an opportunity to serve.

During these lunch outings, my son has taken it upon himself to be the designated door holder. After finishing his meal, he stands by the door for about ten-to-fifteen minutes, opening and closing the door, letting each person enter and exit the restaurant.

He doesn’t preach or mention the name of Jesus to those passing by; he simply holds the door. That’s it. Yet, in this small gesture, he is letting people know about the love of Christ.

Such a purposeful gesture may pique people’s curiosity, which could lead to such questions, “Why are you doing such a thing?” Should that moment come, we can proudly respond, “It’s because of Jesus.”

“IN SERVICE” or “OUT OF SERVICE”

Just as the transit buses are designed to carry passengers to their destinations, we are made to be “In-Service”, sharing the light of Christ with the world. Neglecting this divine assignment leaves us like an “Out of Service” bus – purposeless, aimless, and without function.

If we’re not careful, the longer we sit “Out of Service, the more susceptible we will be to corrosion, possibly finding ourselves in a state of disrepair.

When we embrace God’s call to be “In Service”, we experience joy, fulfillment, purpose, and blessings that come from being instruments of His love in the world.

So, I encourage you to ask yourself, “Where is God calling me to be “In Service?” Let’s heed the call and serve faithfully, for in serving others, we truly serve our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven. Matthew 5:16

Devin Almonte

Host of Encouraging STAR Stories, STAR 93.3

