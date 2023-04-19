This Is One Of The Most Challenging Experiences Of Life

As my wife and I witness our 17-year-old daughter growing up more and more each day, we very often feel helpless when it comes to guiding her.

Parenting is a beautiful and rewarding journey, but it can also be one of the most challenging experiences we face in life. I’ve had countless conversations on this subject with STAR family members. As Christian parents, we are called to raise our children in the ways of the Lord, but this can be difficult when we face all the struggles and obstacles along the way.

I firmly believe in the process and wouldn’t change a thing. We would love to have all the answers as we help our kids face difficult decisions, navigate social media struggles and simply protect them from the world’s evils. But we must remember that “God has not given us a spirit of fear and timidity, but of power, love, and self-discipline.” 2 Timothy 1:7

As we navigate the struggles of Christian parenting, we can find encouragement in the truth that even if we were perfect parents, our children would still sin. Let us not exchange the truth for a lie, but instead, let us stand firm in our faith and trust in God’s plan for our families. May we lean on God’s wisdom and guidance as we raise our children, and may we trust in His unfailing love and grace to carry us through the challenges we face.

Chad Mitchell

Afternoon Show Host, STAR 93.3

