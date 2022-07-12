The Best Things To Do When You’re In A Spiritual Dry Spell

Do you remember a time when you felt far from God? Perhaps you’re in that season right now.

I know that feeling all too well. There have been seasons in my life when I have stood in church, surrounded by people worshipping God with much zeal while I couldn’t feel His presence.

Let me assure you that while it’s not a great feeling in the moment, it’s quite normal.

Dry spells are moments when we doubt God’s presence in our lives. We may cognitively know that God is always near, but we struggle to truly feel His presence.

While our feelings may be valid, we ought to be careful not to give them the power to govern our reality and thoughts. This is why scripture reminds us in Proverbs 3:5 (ESV) to “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways, acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths…”

God’s work is elegantly intertwined in our lives—even when we don’t feel it. The secret to getting through the crisis of dry spells is to be steadfast and pray more! Reach out to God and know with certainty that He hears you. He created you. He crafted you in His own image so that He could be in a relationship with you.

Acts 17:27 (ESV) says “…that they should seek God, and perhaps feel their way toward him and find him. Yet he is actually not far from each one of us…” He is there when we feel His Spirit moving in us, but He is just as present when we can’t. When searching out for God, try to find your way to Him and feel His presence. His handiwork abounds around you. Remember that He is always there. His plan is still in motion for your life. It can be hard to have faith when you feel cut off from God, but know that He has never left your side.

When you find yourself in a spiritual dry spell, craving the living water that only His Spirit provides, take the time to talk to Him. Reach out for Him, and you WILL find Him. Have faith in Him, for He will always provide. Lay your pains and your burdens before Him.

Isha Zaitz

Promotions Director, STAR 93.3